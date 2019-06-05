Debanu Das June 05 2019, 4.44 pm June 05 2019, 4.44 pm

The Indian Cricket Team is just like any other sports team. They are a collection of world-class athletes. Despite their performance - whether they win or lose – one thing about them remains constant: The team always works as a cohesive unit and makes sure to share a friendly relation with everyone. However, late in 2018, reports of rifts began to emerge. It turned out that a few of the players were uncomfortable with Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma being around the team. To make matters worse, there were reports that Anushka and Shikhar Dhawan’s wife Aesha, had a fall out.

Virat, Anushka and the Dhawans were often seen together. The group often shared photos of themselves hanging out on social media. There was a lot of support from many sections of the society, who encouraged the closeness that the two families shared. However, the camaraderie seemed to take a setback after India’s tour of England in 2018. Besides the fact that the team performed poorly in that country, there were reports that the things were not as rosy between Anushka and Aesha. The steady flow of Instagram updates involving the two women slowed to a crawl.

A report in Dainik Jagran mentioned that there was a feeling of uneasiness between the two women after Shikhar was dropped from the Test series against West Indies. Shikhar had a good run in the Asia Cup, which kicked off after the disastrous tour of England. Despite his good performances in the 50-over format, he was benched for the longer version of the game.

Around this time, the report noted, that Anushka had apparently offered Aesha some advice on her family – something that didn’t go down well with the latter. It was this bit of advice which reportedly started the rift.

Since then, the two women were rarely seen together. Virat and Shikhar share the dressing room and even play together without any sign of a rift between them. Anushka is often photographed cheering for Virat in the stands. The same goes for Aesha. Of course, they can’t be there for all matches owing to their work commitments. However, they are rarely photographed together these days.

A quick look at Anushka’s Instagram profile doesn’t show any pictures of Aesha. On the other hand, a glance through the latter’s profile shows a few pictures dating back to Virat and Anushka’s wedding reception, where there two families are seen together.

Since the Asia Cup, Aesha and Anushka were not seen in a single frame. The World Cup has already started and India is already in England. The team played two practice matches and is currently training for the start of their campaign, which begins on June 5. Reports mentioned that the wives and girlfriends of the players would be allowed to accompany them only after 20 days of the World Cup. There is no word on who are likely to visit the players, once the 20-day mandate has passed, but it could be safe to bet on Anushka and Aesha’s presence. Both Virat and Shikhar on the other hand, have pictures of each other on their social media accounts.

The Dainik Jagran report had also said that the team felt uneasy whenever Anushka was around and that she sometimes attended team meetings. The BCCI on its part denied any sort of rift that may have originated because of Anushka’s presence. The Indian cricket board had earlier denied any negativity between Anil Kumble and Virat Kohli as well. As of now, the Indian team is gelling well with each other in England, as is evidenced by the social media updates. They are often seen visiting various places in the country or even playing paintball. For a team that is considered to be one of the favourites to win the World Cup, this is a very good sign.