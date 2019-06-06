Debanu Das June 06 2019, 6.52 pm June 06 2019, 6.52 pm

Rohit Sharma may have steered India to a lovely first victory at the World Cup, but Yuzvendra Chahal played a significant part as well. Choosing to bat first, the South Africans couldn’t handle the wizardry of Chahal who went on to pick up four wickets. It was a World Cup debut for the spinner and boy did he capitalise on it. Earlier today, Chahal TV had its popular host singing praises of Rohit. However, in reply Hitman had a cheeky way of saying thanks.

On Chahal TV, Kuldeep asked Yuzi about his thoughts on Rohit’s batting. Chahal replied that Hitman played a very responsible inning. “He showed his temperament and played like an experienced player. It was not easy to play with the new ball initially, and Rohit showed how it’s done,” said Chahal. Rohit himself was proud of the Haryana-born player, and praised him in an Instagram post. But Hitman did more than just pat the bowler’s back. He advised the ever smiling spinner to protect his teeth.

Mind the teeth, Yuzi!

On June 5, when India played their first match in the 2019 World Cup, Chahal bowled a total of 10 overs, giving away 51 runs and picking four important wickets. The likes of Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller and JP Duminy bowed to Chahal’s spin. Mind you, the four of them are South Africa’s best batters and probably some of the best in the world.