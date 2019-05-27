ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, Mohammad Shami join the ‘aam’ aadmi party

Debanu Das May 27 2019, 11.36 pm May 27 2019, 11.36 pm

After suffering a shocking defeat against New Zealand in the warm-up matches, Team India went to Cardiff to prepare for another warm-up game, this time, against Bangladesh. The team hopped on to a bus and travelled through the countryside to reach the new location. On the way, the boys in blue helped themselves to some local delicacies. No, it wasn’t fish and chips, but something more natural. Mangoes! It is the season for the king of fruits and obviously, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan and Mohammad Shami couldn’t keep their hands off them.

The trio dug into the fruits in the bus itself and went full desi on them – meaning they didn’t wait for anyone to slice up the mangoes and bit right into them. Must say that’s the way we prefer mangoes as well! Shardul Thakur caught up with the team before they left for Cardiff. Thakur is currently nursing an injury. After arriving at Cardiff, India began their net sessions in the Sophia Gardens stadium. The second warm-up match will be played at the same venue.

Vijay Shankar, who was hit on the forearm during the match at The Oval, was back in the nets. This is a promising sign for the youngster who is on his maiden World Cup call. The World Cup officially starts off from May 30 and India will be playing their first match on June 5, against South Africa. The 2019 World Cup will be Virat Kohli’s first as captain of India.

Vijay Shankar looks in good touch

He was hit on the forearm at The Oval and we are delighted to see @vijayshankar260 back in the nets.💪🏽 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/p4l3IWZGGM — BCCI (@BCCI) May 27, 2019

India won the World Cup on two occasions. The first one was in 1983 when Kapil Dev led the side. Following that, it was MS Dhoni who led India to their second World Cup win in 2011. In 2003, India made it to the finals but was beaten by Australia. In 2019, India has a very strong team and we can expect a pretty good tournament.