MS Dhoni is a popular figure. But there’s one person who always manages to outshine him. Come hail or snow, Ziva Singh Dhoni always manages to stand out from the crowd. MSD is currently in England for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and it seems like his daughter is in London. Team India is currently based in Southampton and Ziva could be on her way there. The pictures shared on her social media account seem to indicate that she’s in an airport. Since the post is tagged to be in London, we’re led to guess that she’s recently arrived with her family to England.

The pictures show the various moods of the young lady. The first one has Ziva looking away from the camera – perhaps at something that managed to grab her attention. Picture number two has her sitting on the side rails with a glum face. It seems like the long waiting time was starting to bother her. Yeah, we know that look, Ziva. Been there, done that! Picture number three has her smiling! Or is she pulling a face at someone? Whatever it is that she’s up to, it really cute! Oh, she also has a painting of what looks like a quadbike held in her left hand.

From grumpy to all smiles...

India will be playing their first match on June 5, against South Africa. According to reports, the BCCI has not allowed the wives and girlfriends of the players to accompany them for the first 20 days of the tournament. Post that, they’re allowed to come over. With that in mind, we’re not sure when Ziva might join MS.