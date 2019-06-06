Morning shows the day and in this case, the first game shows the way. Team India had a bright start to their World Cup campaign as they beat South Africa by six wickets. This was India’s first match in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, putting an end to a six-day wait for the clash. Rohit Sharma was the star of the match, scoring a century and remaining unbeaten. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal made their debut at the World Cup.
Batting first, South Africa suffered a top order scare, losing five of their wickets within a span of 23 overs and 89 runs. It’s certainly not the best picture to paint at a big tournament. However, the lower order showed a lot of resilience, frustrating the Indian bowlers and eventually leading the side to 227 runs. As India chased down the target, Rohit earned a lot of praise for his batting. Unfortunately for fans of Virat, he was dismissed pretty early. Honestly, we were eagerly waiting for the battle between Kagiso Rabada and Kohli – after all, both fired shots at each other at press conferences.
Here’s what Twitter has to say about today’s match:
Currently, the points table has West Indies pegged at the top with two points. They are followed by New Zealand, Australia, England, Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan. All these teams have two points to their name but are separated only thanks to their various net run rates. Pakistan, Sri Lanka and England won one out of their two matches.
At the bottom of the table, there’s South Africa and Afghanistan with no points. While SA have played three games and lost all of them, Afghanistan played two. On June 6, Australia will take on the West Indies.Read More