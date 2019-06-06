Debanu Das June 06 2019, 12.09 am June 06 2019, 12.09 am

Morning shows the day and in this case, the first game shows the way. Team India had a bright start to their World Cup campaign as they beat South Africa by six wickets. This was India’s first match in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, putting an end to a six-day wait for the clash. Rohit Sharma was the star of the match, scoring a century and remaining unbeaten. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal made their debut at the World Cup.

Batting first, South Africa suffered a top order scare, losing five of their wickets within a span of 23 overs and 89 runs. It’s certainly not the best picture to paint at a big tournament. However, the lower order showed a lot of resilience, frustrating the Indian bowlers and eventually leading the side to 227 runs. As India chased down the target, Rohit earned a lot of praise for his batting. Unfortunately for fans of Virat, he was dismissed pretty early. Honestly, we were eagerly waiting for the battle between Kagiso Rabada and Kohli – after all, both fired shots at each other at press conferences.

Here’s what Twitter has to say about today’s match:

Well played #TeamIndia



Superb knock by @ImRo45.



Congratulations to skipper @imVkohli and the entire team for winning their opening match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. #CWC19



Way to go. pic.twitter.com/5ymhBqpK6k — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 5, 2019

Well begun is half done! Congratulations to #TeamIndia for the superb victory against South Africa in #CWC2019



In this match we witnessed some memorable performances by @yuzi_chahal, @Jaspritbumrah93 & @ImRo45. Overall it was a solid teamwork.



Best wishes for the games ahead. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 5, 2019

Congratulations #TeamIndia for winning your opening match of the @cricketworldcup Keep winning — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 5, 2019

Brilliant knock by @ImRo45 to steer India to our first victory in #CWC19!



Well done, @BCCI! Great teamwork, great performance and good show all round! All the best for the future matches!#TeamIndia — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) June 5, 2019

What a way to begin the campaign 🔥🔥🔥



Congratulations to #TeamIndia on the amazing start 🇮🇳 Special mention to @ImRo45 on a brilliant knock! Let's bring the cup home boys 🏆 #INDvSA #CWC19 — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) June 5, 2019

Shaabash Rohit ! Bumrah, Chahal creating pressure throughout . Fantastic win to start the World Cup for Team India. #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/lGVHj8mfuO — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 5, 2019

A very disciplined performance by our bowlers. @yuzi_chahal , @Jaspritbumrah93 & @BhuviOfficial firing through.@ImRo45 sincere ton helped great deal with the chase after quick dismissals at the top order. What a confident start by Team India, fantastic & congratulations! #INDvSA — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 5, 2019

Fantastic innings from Rohit Sharma. Great maturity and finishing the job in the end @ImRo45 . Bumrah and Chahal were superb with the ball as well. Great beginning to the World Cup for Team India. #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/rtIMoUzVdH — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 5, 2019

A wonderful, mature innings from Rohit Sharma. Great assessment of the situation and seeing India through to the win in the end, a hallmark of top players @ImRo45 . A well begun World Cup campaign for Team India #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/Hmul57c4BO — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 5, 2019

Currently, the points table has West Indies pegged at the top with two points. They are followed by New Zealand, Australia, England, Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan. All these teams have two points to their name but are separated only thanks to their various net run rates. Pakistan, Sri Lanka and England won one out of their two matches.