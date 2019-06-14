Antara Kashyap June 14 2019, 10.17 am June 14 2019, 10.17 am

The ICC Cricket World Cup is going on in full swing with the world's best teams competing with each other on the field for the glory of being the winners for the next four years. Our players are in their best form, ready to take on any team that comes in their way. The last match India was supposed to play was against New Zealand but it was abandoned due to the rain. The next match India is going to play is the most anticipated one with Pakistan on June 17th. While everyone in the country is excited, Indian skipper Virat Kohli is training extra hard to make sure they take on Pakistan with the best they have.

Virat Kohli posted a video of him lifting weights at the gym, training for the upcoming match. Dressed in his team practice jersey, Virat's weight training looks super difficult! He captioned the video "A good lift is satisfying. # makeitcount # nodaysoff" Is he sending a message to his rivals to be careful? He's giving us all the 'Chale Chalo' from Lagaan vibes for sure.

Check out the video that makes puts all the "Do you even lift?" bros to shame :

The video has been retweeted about 2 thousand times as it is making the Indian cricket fans very excited about the upcoming match. Matches have been abandoned due to the weather and recent reports speculate that it might rain on the day of the India-Pakistan match as well. But we have our fingers crossed. We are hoping that we don't miss out on the action as it is going to be epic!