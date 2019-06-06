Debanu Das June 06 2019, 12.12 am June 06 2019, 12.12 am

The long wait for the first India match has finally paid off as the boys in blue beat South Africa by six wickets. Winning the toss, the Proteas elected to bat first and posted a total of 227 runs. It was not a big score, but considering the position that South Africa was in, this is a grand total. We have to hand it to SA’s middle order who picked up their team from the precarious situation they were in. when it came to chasing, India faced a few initial hiccups but was never out of the game. Top marks to Rohit Sharma for scoring a century.

The Rose Bowl cricket stadium at Southampton saw a superb turnout in terms of Indian supporters. SA started off with the experienced Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock. Both batsmen departed in the early stages as Faf du Plessis and Rassie Van Der Dussen took over. By the 20th over, these two were back at the hut and three overs later, the dangerous JP Duminy was taking a cold shower as the Proteas posted only 89 runs.

The partnership between David Miller and Andile Phehlukwayo kept SA alive. However, Yuzvendra Chahal was too hot to handle and his four wickets rattled the opposition. As Miller and Phehlukwayo departed, Chris Morris and Kagiso Rabada piled on the runs, frustrating India who were commanding at one stage. Finally, the South African innings wrapped up and India sent their usual opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma.

Dhawan disappointed and quickly departed. The stadium erupted as Virat entered. Meanwhile, Rohit was taking his time to settle in, scoring 5 runs 20 balls. Just when Kohli was starting to get his rhythm, QDK pulled of a stunner and dismissed the Indian captain. KL Rahul and MS Dhoni were the next batsmen. Meanwhile, South Africa struggled in the fielding department and dropped a couple of catches.

By the time Dhoni arrived at the crease, Sharma was cruising. His partners were content with him doing the heavy lifting while they simply kept him company. Rohit went on to register his second World Cup century. After Dhoni’s departure, Hardik Pandya arrived instead of Kedar Jadhav. At the end of the game, Hitman remained unbeaten with 122 runs in 144 balls.

Post the match, Virat himself congratulated Sharma for his outstanding performance. It is not every day that you score a century, much less in a World Cup. Sharma ended the day with 13 fours and two sixes. The opener's innings helped take the pressure of the rest of team as India trotted to a victory. Hardik Pandya smashed a boundary through point to bring up the winning runs and earn Kohli his 50th ODI win as captain.