ICC kicks off epic troll of PCB’s ‘Biscuit Trophy’

The test series between Pakistan and Australia saw the Pak team emerging victorious. As they gear up for another battle on the 24th of October in Abu Dhabi, the PCB is already being trolled, all thanks to the trophy that has been manufactured.

Termed as the ‘Biscuit Trophy’, it was unveiled at the pre-match press conference and the sight of it, was enough to invite giggles. Well, it consists of three stumps with a ball at the base and the biscuit on top. Both team captains Aaron Finch and Sarfraz Ahmed posed for the cameras with the trophy and social media went berserk. In fact, the International Cricket Council Twitter handle couldn’t help themselves and had an epic take on it.

You vs the trophy she told you not to worry about. pic.twitter.com/DUGWKWFTbE — ICC (@ICC) October 23, 2018

Giving taking the biscuit a whole new meaning! https://t.co/YA1B7O3lUk — ICC (@ICC) October 23, 2018

The ‘Biscuit Trophy’ would be handed over to the winner of the TUC Cup 2018. TUC is a biscuit brand in Pakistan and is also the chief sponsor of Australia vs Pakistan T20I series. To better represent the nature of its business, the brand decided to shape the trophy in the form of a biscuit that the company produces. It was enough to turn into a good topic of discussion for the Twitteratti.

What’s your take on the trophy? Share with us in the comments section below!