ICC plays the no. 1 card after Kayne West's cryptic tweet

There's a funnybone existing in all of us, even the most 'corporate' of affairs that flaunt their stiff culture like a pro. *wink* Exposing this fun side of theirs, ICC just did the unthinkable by ranking all the test batsmen number one. International rapper Kanye West recently tweeted on how he felt that no batsmen could be pitted against each other as they all were the best. Following the same, ICC did the deed.

no one is better than anyone — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) August 13, 2018

ICC immediately took note and released an image of a fresh ranking page (with considerable help from Photoshop, we assume).

If you say so yeezy ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/y4P1BVmTyc — ICC (@ICC) August 14, 2018

Haha! This was truly funny. If you are curious, the current 'original' test match ranking status of ICC is this, with Steve Smith from Australia grabbing the number one position, and Virat Kohli following the lead on number two.

Kanye must truly be feeling 'better' now.

This reminds us of the time when back in May, a fan from Pakistan had requested the highest cricket authority to give its decision on a gully match. And ICC obliged, giving us a rib-tickling moment in the process.