ICC requests BCCI to reschedule IPL match, BCCI refuses

With the Indian Premiere League around the corner, the BCCI has turned down the International Cricket Council’s request of rescheduling a match at the Eden Gardens during its annual board meeting in Kolkata from April 22-26. The ICC is having a high profile meeting after a long while in Kolkata and it clashes with the IPL. As such, the cricketing world’s main body requested the BCCI to ensure that ICC members could watch a home match of the Kolkata Knight Riders.

"Yes, there was a specific request from ICC as they wanted its various member delegates to watch an IPL game. However between April 22 and 26, there are no home games of KKR at the Eden Gardens," a senior BCCI official told a media agency on conditions of anonymity.

KKR is scheduled to play a home match on April 16 and on May 3. Other KKR matches are to be held in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Indore, Bangalore and Jaipur.

"If we have to reschedule it, the entire itinerary would be in a disarray. So we told them that it's not possible to have an IPL match rescheduled," the official had said.

Meanwhile, there is a lot of uncertainty over Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi’s attendance. The board meeting is being held in Kolkata instead of Mumbai specifically to avoid any sort of political protests over a PCB delegate attending a meeting in India.

"If Sethi doesn't get visa, it might well be an indicator about the chances of Pakistan team procuring visa during the Asia Cup in September," the official said.