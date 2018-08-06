ICC trolls Virat Kohli's mic drop post India's defeat to England

On the first day of the Birmingham test between India and England, Indian captain Virat Kohli enjoyed his mic drop moment after running Joe Root out with his amazeballs fielding. While Joe was rooting for a sixer, Virat with his smart play threw a direct ball on the stump and as Root walked out in dismay, Kohli celebrated his dismissal with a ‘mic drop’, albeit teasing Root who had done a similar thing in the past.

The man has always believed in giving it back to his opponents on field and this was no different. However, it was clearly the England captain who had the last laugh as they defeated India by 31 runs to go 1-0 up in the five-match series.

The match may be over now, but the mic drop seems etched in the memory of the ICC as they didn’t spare a chance of taking a potshot at the Indian cricketing captain. ICC shared a picture on Twitter in which we see a picture of Virat and Joe having a conversation along with a photoshopped microphone being dropped by the English captain.

ICC’s attempts to initiate humour surely didn’t please Kohli’s fans and they termed them as ‘foolish’.

@ICC we donot lost the series we lost a match and i believed in my team we will come back hard — Virat Kohli die hard fan (@ViratKo41183179) August 4, 2018

In poor taste ......that too coming from ICC — Sanjay Saxena (@sunjay_saxena) August 4, 2018