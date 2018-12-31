ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year Smriti Mandhana: Some unknown facts about the batswoman

22-year-old Smriti Mandhana won the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award for the ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year and has also been named as the ICC Women’s ODI Player of the year on Monday. The batswoman scored 669 runs at an average of 66.90 in 12 ODIs. In ICC World Twenty20, Mandhana scored 178 runs in five matches at a strike-rate of 125.35. The sports star is also ranked fourth in ICC ODI rankings and tenth in T20I rankings for women’s cricket.

Mandhana was born on July 18, 1996, in Mumbai. Her father, Shrinivas Mandhana and brother, Shravan, were district-level cricketers, who inspired her to take up cricket. At the age of nine, she was selected for Maharashtra’s Under-15 team. In the year October 2013, she became the first Indian woman to achieve a double-hundred in a one-day game. She made her Test debut in August 2014 against England and helped her team win by notching 22 and 51 in her first and second innings respectively.

“A lot of people used to say I do not score that much in India, so I had a point to prove to myself. That was something which really made me better as a player. And then, of course, the first four matches of the ICC Women’s World T20 were quite memorable,” said Mandhana on her victory.