Priyanka Kaul June 06 2019, 7.21 pm

Even after being defeated in its first match in the Cricket World Cup 2019, Afghanistan didn’t let anything bring them down. A video of wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Shahzad and spinner Rashid Khan has been doing rounds on social media, dancing hilariously on a Bollywood song and having a good time. Even though Afghanistan's fans were left disappointed after losing it to Sri Lanka in the first match, Shahzad made it up for them with his groovy moves.

Dancing to Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s track ‘Aaj Ki Party’, Shahzad starts off the dance in an absolutely bizarre manner. Looking at him, even Rashid follows and starts imitating his steps. Sharing the video on its Instagram handle, the International Cricket Council (ICC) called them ‘clear favourites’. The post read, “If the @CricketWorldCup was awarded to the team that has the most fun, @AfghanistanCricketBoard would be clear favourites. #CWC19 #Cricket #Afghanistan #AfghanAtalan”

The video gets more hilarious and left fans in splits when Rashid playfully hits Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib and asks him to join in. While one user commented “Rashid is so cute,” another one said, “He dances in a very funny mood not thinking of what others would say! Best video I saw today…funny but loved it.” Most users appreciated them on their good spirits and we couldn’t agree more.

After defeating Pakistan in a warm-up match before the tournament began, it had all started on a good note for Afghanistan. However, on Tuesday, they lost to Sri Lanka in the first match by the DLS method in Cardiff. The match went topsy-turvy after the rains as a revised target came out where Sri Lanka had to chase 187 runs in 41 overs. Since the batting couldn’t face Malinga and Pradeep’s bowling, the team had to go home without a win.