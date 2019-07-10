Priyanka Kaul July 10 2019, 10.55 am July 10 2019, 10.55 am

The World Cup 2019 fever has gripped all of us alike and even Bollywood celebrities can’t help contain their excitement about it. The excitement was doubled as India qualified for the semi-finals and played a match against New Zealand on Tuesday. While some plugged into their Television sets to watch it, some celebrities made it to the stands to watch it live. Among them, are Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor who were at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester and had the perfect fan moment with the legend Kapil Dev.

Sanjay Kapoor couldn’t contain his excitement as he shared a picture with Kapil Dev and Anil Kapoor on his social media account.

View this post on Instagram #bleedingblue 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) on Jul 9, 2019 at 4:23am PDT

The actors were there to cheer for the Men in Blue. However, the game was stopped due to rains. The match started on an exciting note as New Zealand remained 0/0 until the second over. At 3.3 overs, the Kiwis had already lost Martin Guptill. They lost their second wicket after 18.3 overs and were 69/2. The steady shower began when New Zealand was in their 46th over with a score of 209/5. The game was suspended for Wednesday after heavy rains and will commence from the same point where it ended. The game will resume at 3 pm IST and New Zealand will play it’s their remaining 3.5 overs.

India’s last match against New Zealand in Nottingham was also washed out. If the scenario is repeated in the match on Wednesday, India will qualify for the finals since it has a better position on the World Cup 2019 Scoreboard table, with the maximum number of points.