It actually doesn't look like the tension of Cricket World Cup is affecting Hardik Pandya, which is a good thing. A couple of days ago, he got a neat hair cut from celebrity stylist Aalim Hakim and inspired others (including MS Dhoni) to get their hair done too! To get a makeover as the tournament gets more intense is a good idea. Now, his latest post is proof that Friday feels are indeed a thing.
While we are in dire need of the weekend and are sailing through the Friday, Hardik shared a couple of pictures that see him out in the sun, playing! But it's not a typical practice match with the teammates. Instead, in the photo, he can be seen having a great time with a bunch of kids. The kids are out on the field, balancing the balls on their heads. Whether or not they knew that they were playing with an Indian star cricketer, their faces, beaming with joy, are a testimony to the fun they had!
Seeing the joy on the faces of these kids .. it's what this great sport is all about 😁 #FutureStars
On Thursday, Hardik, on social media, thanked fans after crossing 7 million followers on Instagram. Another good reason to go out and play!
That feeling when you touch 7 million followers on the 'Gram! Thank you ❤️#BestFansEver
Virat Kohli also took to Instagram to share photos wherein he and fellow player KL Rahul are seen spending some great time with the kids. The team had a 3-day team bonding time going on. We are guessing it was a part of the same activity.
Spending time with kids is an absolute joy and an opportunity to contribute to their journey in some way. Such honesty and commitment in whatever kids do. So much to learn as well and the biggest learning is to Never forget the joy of playing this great game. 😇😇
The super cool Rahul called it a Babies' Day Out!
Babies' day out! 🤗
What better way to merge a nice warm-up session with some fun, ahead of team India's next match? On that note, the Men in Blue are to face Afghanistan on Saturday.