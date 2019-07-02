In Com Staff July 31 2019, 5.32 pm July 31 2019, 5.32 pm

The ongoing cricket world cup is an engaging and engrossing tournament. As we are gradually towards the Semi-Finals, the picture is getting clearer. While Australia has already secured its position in the four select teams that will play the Semi-Finals, India too is heading towards that stage. The other two teams which have emerged as serious contenders for the Semi-Finals and hence the championship are New Zealand and England.

Well, among the 10 cricket teams who are playing in the world cup, the performance of the Bangladesh team has been much lauded. Over the last few years, Bangladesh has emerged as a team that can’t be written off easily. In fact, as per the current rankings (in the ongoing world cup), Bangladesh stands at number 5. They are above 4 well-established world-class cricket teams, namely Pakistan, Sri Lanka, South Africa, and West Indies. The rise of the Bangladesh cricket team has not been easy. It is said that the Bangladesh team has worked very hard to reach where they are today.

Now, Bangladesh is all set to play against the formidable Indians on 2nd July. It is felt that it may not be a cakewalk for the Indians. Every match is important for a team that is aspiring to be the world champion and this applies very much to the Indian team. As for Bangladesh, they should use this opportunity to improve the quality of their play, which will help them in their efforts to become a world-class team in the future. Read the following astrological analysis to know what is the likely outcome of this match:

Prediction

KEY PLAYERS

India: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, MS Dhoni, Chahal

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

TOSS PREDICTION

India will win the Toss.

MATCH PREDICTION