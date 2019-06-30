Antara Kashyap June 30 2019, 3.33 pm June 30 2019, 3.33 pm

Team India is all set to take on its other big rival England on Sunday. The team has seen some pretty big changes, Shikhar Dhawan is now replaced by Rishabh Pant because of his thumb injury. Another big change that Team India has brought in is that they will now wear a blue and orange jersey to distinguish themselves from the other team, that also wears blue. The jersey change is quite common during World Cups, with Afghanistan, South Africa and Bangladesh donning different colours in matches. India will be wearing a never seen before contrasting blue and orange jersey, and stylish skipper Virat Kohli has given the jersey a thumbs up.

BCCI took to Twitter to announce the new uniform, known as the 'Away Jersey'. It received the ultimate thumbs up from Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who is known to be very stylish on and off the field. "I quite like it, I think it's right up there. For me, it would be eight," he told reporters who wanted to rank the jersey out of 10." He further went on to add, "Honestly, I'm not saying it for the sake of it. I really like it. The contrast is very nice." He also posted a picture of him wearing the jersey and captioned it with the thumbs up emoji.

Check the posts out:

Even Yuzvendra Chahal, famous for his Chahal TV, gave his thumbs up for the jersey on social media. Check it out: