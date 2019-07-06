In Com Staff July 06 2019, 5.41 pm July 06 2019, 5.41 pm

The exciting sport of cricket is a preoccupation for many people in several cricket playing countries. But cricket fever gets all the more intense in the countries of South Asia, namely India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Cricket is the most engaging activity in the South Asian subcontinent, perhaps a factor which unites these societies more than anything else. While Bangladesh is trying hard to achieve world-class class cricket playing abilities (as they started playing cricket comparatively late), the other three countries are very good at cricket and each one of them has been world cup cricket champions at least once in the history of world cricket.

Well, India and Sri Lanka are going to clash in the ongoing world cup contest on the 6th of July (Saturday). It’s going to be the last match that India will play in this world cup before the semi-finals begin. It’s likely to be interesting and enjoyable combat. While India is higher in their performance so far, it remains to be seen how will this match unfold. If India wins this match, they will reserve their place in the semi-finals. On the other hand, Sri Lanka will want to win this match in order to keep alive their hopes of becoming the top 4 teams to play semi-finals.

So, as India Vs Sri Lanka match is approaching near, wide speculations have emerged about the likely outcome of this contest. Ganesha has come out with his astrological predictions. Read on to know the likely outcome of this match-

Prediction

KEY PLAYERS

India- Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, MS Dhoni, Chahal

Sri Lanka- Dimuth Karunaratne, Lahiru Thirimanne, Suranga Lakmal

TOSS PREDICTION

India will win the Toss.

MATCH PREDICTION