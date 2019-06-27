Darshana Devi June 27 2019, 6.04 pm June 27 2019, 6.04 pm

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is currently underway and giving rise to meme-fests on Twitter for multiple reasons. Currently, it’s Rohit Sharma’s dismissal at India vs West Indies match that that has irked cricket buffs across the nation who are trolling the technology and the umpires massively on Twitter. Many are claiming that there was a big gap between Rohit’s ball and the pad and the umpire at first didn’t raise his finger, until the TV replay featured that there was a spike on UltraEdge and the decision was then reversed by the umpire, who ruled Sharma out. Twitterati is expressing their wrath over the matter with hilarious memes, here’s listing out a few.

One of the users shared a screenshot of umpire Michael Gough’s Wikipedia page and highlighted the part where it’s written that Gough ‘holds the record of giving the fastest decision on a review without even looking the complete evidence’ and questioned the ICC. Next, another user shared a scene from Hrithik Roshan’s film Super 30 with the line ‘itna galat kaise ho sakta hai bhai’. Many others, trolled the umpire by stating that he must have been high on something.

Responding to the situation, on-field commentator Sanjay Manjrekar said, "I would have taken a little bit of time to be absolutely sure. The batsman didn't think so. The bowler was absolutely confident. There was definitely pad involved but was there any bat at all?"