Ranjini Maitra June 27 2019, 6.03 pm June 27 2019, 6.03 pm

The ICC World Cup is on and India's match against the West Indies on Thursday is a crucial one! The Men in Blue, if they win, will be qualifying for the semi-finals. The only team to have qualified for the semis so far is Australia. After Aussies, will India be the second one? We have to wait till the match ends, for the answer. Meanwhile, all the fans who flew to London for the matches have taken place and are ready to cheer.

And here comes team India's ultimate cheerleader! Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter Ziva Dhoni is an ardent supporter of her papa and the boys and is often spotted cheering from the gallery. Her videos went viral during the Indian Premier League as well. Not to forget, Ziva is witnessing a World Cup for the first time. Not sure she understands the cruciality here, but her zeal is the same! We just got our hands on a video of herself waving the Indian flag.

View this post on Instagram Go India ! A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@ziva_singh_dhoni) on Jun 27, 2019 at 3:24am PDT

Isn't that the cutest sight ever? A look at this adorable kid would amp up one's mood. No prizes for guessing that mom Sakshi Dhoni turned videographer for this one like she always does!

Ziva is also having a great time roaming around London. We saw her pictures from Hyde Park and we hear she also took a road trip!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@ziva_singh_dhoni) on Jun 20, 2019 at 3:40pm PDT

India, so far, has played a total number of five matches. While they won over South Africa, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Australia, the match against New Zealand was washed out thanks to rain and both teams ended up getting one point each.