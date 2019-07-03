Ranjini Maitra July 03 2019, 3.33 pm July 03 2019, 3.33 pm

The Indian Cricket team's journey in the ICC Cricket World Cup, barring one instance, has been full of triumphs so far. As per new regulations, the family members of cricketers can't stay with them for over 15 days, during the tournament. But that doesn't stop them from cheering for the dear ones from the stands, right? We've our eyes set on many of them, but Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter Ziva definitely takes the cake in being the most adorable cheerleader.

Ziva, along with mom Sakshi Dhoni, has been in London ever since the inception of the tournament. As India played Bangladesh on Tuesday, Ziva was seen screaming 'Papa' as Dhoni was off to the field to bat.

And trust us when we tell you that the little one was as engrossed in the game as we were!

Dressed in a white frock and a white fur pullover, Ziva was also seen screaming 'Go India' as she held a large tricolour flag. Jumping (literally) in excitement, she is actually no different than us fans! And since she is a regular at the box now, Ziva has also befriended the people around. Even officials come and shake hands with her!

Even if it's a bad day for the team and they don't taste a victory, Ziva is wearing her smile nevertheless. Like, a couple of days ago when the team lost out to England.

The little one also had a good time roaming around in London.

Ziva's super adorable gestures from the gallery are something we are familiar to. Remember the time when an IPL match was going on between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, and she screamed, 'Go Papa'?