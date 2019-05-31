Divya Ramnani May 31 2019, 10.52 pm May 31 2019, 10.52 pm

It’s that time of the year when cricket fans from various countries gear up to witness the most competitive tournament in the history of this sport. We are talking about the ICC World Cup of 2019, which commenced on May 30. The first match took place between England and South Africa, with the former emerging victorious. Talking about the second match, which had Pakistan playing against West Indies, it might have been a one-sided and predictable battle, but the internet seems to have made the best out of it.

At the Nottingham stadium, West Indies thrashed Pakistan and got them bowled out for 105 runs. Pakistan batted only 21.4 overs, making it their shortest innings in terms of the number of balls faced in a World Cup match. This has turned out to be their second-lowest total in a World Cup match after the 74 that Imran Khan's team made during the 1992 World Cup. While this was a moment of shame for the team of Pakistan, Twitterati had a gala time in making memes. A lot of users trolled captain Sarfaraz and his men in green for their poor performances and, mind you, they have disappointed a lot of Pakistani fans as well.

Have a look at some of the most hilarious reactions here:

Indian fans wore Indian jersey to watch #PAKvWI and celebrate Pakistan's loss 😂 Savage level : Infinity 🔥#WIvPAK pic.twitter.com/az21QTQVSl — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) May 31, 2019

Dear Pakistan. This is just a gentle reminder that this is not a T20 World Cup but ODI world cup. Just FYI. Nothing more. #105AllOut #Hahaha #PAKvWI — Comedian Praveen (@Funny_Leone) May 31, 2019

My journey to the ground today - 125 minutes Pakistan's innings today - 111 minutes#CWC19 #PAKvWI — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) May 31, 2019