It’s that time of the year when cricket fans from various countries gear up to witness the most competitive tournament in the history of this sport. We are talking about the ICC World Cup of 2019, which commenced on May 30. The first match took place between England and South Africa, with the former emerging victorious. Talking about the second match, which had Pakistan playing against West Indies, it might have been a one-sided and predictable battle, but the internet seems to have made the best out of it.
At the Nottingham stadium, West Indies thrashed Pakistan and got them bowled out for 105 runs. Pakistan batted only 21.4 overs, making it their shortest innings in terms of the number of balls faced in a World Cup match. This has turned out to be their second-lowest total in a World Cup match after the 74 that Imran Khan's team made during the 1992 World Cup. While this was a moment of shame for the team of Pakistan, Twitterati had a gala time in making memes. A lot of users trolled captain Sarfaraz and his men in green for their poor performances and, mind you, they have disappointed a lot of Pakistani fans as well.
Meanwhile, our men in blue are currently in the United Kingdom where they are undergoing training for their first World Cup match against South Africa. It will take place on June 5. Ahead of the big clash, the Indian cricket lost the first warm-up game against New Zealand. However, they managed to bounce back in the second one, against Bangladesh. Excited for the big day? We definitely are!