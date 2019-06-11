Antara Kashyap June 11 2019, 5.57 pm June 11 2019, 5.57 pm

The news of Shikhar Dhawan's injury and his absence in the following matches has created a wave of hysteria among the Indian cricket fans. The opener scored an explosive century against the Aussies on Sunday. During the innings, the player received a blow in his thumb and was seen with an ice pack to heal it. However, doctors have confirmed that it is a fracture and Dhawan will be absent in the next two matches against New Zealand and Pakistan at least. It is probably a cricketer's worst nightmare to not be able to play in the World Cup, however, Dhawan is not the only one having to suffer this fate. Below are the players who have to avoid playing in the 2019 ICC World Cup due to injury.

1. Dale Steyn , South African Bowler

The South African pacer has suffered from a shoulder injury and has been ruled out of the World Cup. Steyn went through the unfortunate injury just one day before South Africa's match with India. The fans and the team hoped that he would recover, but he couldn't. Hence he will be replaced by Beuran Hendricks.

2. Nuwan Pradeep, Sri Lankan Pacer

The Sri Lankan pacer had to be dropped from the Sri Lankan team for their match against Bangladesh because of a cut and dislocation in his bowling arm. According to reports, the bowler might take a week to recover but there is no guarantee of the fact.

3. Anrich Nortje, South African Pacer

Misfortune seems to strike the South African team as another pacer has had to be replaced due to a thumb fracture. Nortje who suffered from the injury during a practice match right before the World Cup will be replaced by Chris Morris.

4. Sam Billings, English Batsman

Sam Billings was a definitive choice to represent his country in the World Cup but had to drop out of the team when he dislocated his shoulder. The team, however, is playing quite well even without the batsman. Nevertheless, the injury might take up to a few months to heal.

5. Jhye Richardson, Australian Pacer

Despite being in the final team, Aussie pacer dislocated his shoulder just days before the World Cup and had to be replaced by Kane Richardson.