Antara Kashyap July 04 2019, 4.58 pm July 04 2019, 4.58 pm

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan is currently at home after a thumb injury made him drop out of the ICC World Cup 2019. Dhawan suffered a fracture in his thumb after scoring a century in the India vs Australia match. Dhawan was initially supposed to not play for two or three matches and was completely replaced by Rishabh Pant, as his hand would be in a cast till the end of the series. After a beachside vacation with his wife, Shikhar is back home and relaxing with his family. In a new video posted by the opener on Instagram, Dhawan was seen enthusiastically playing video games with his son.

In Shikhar Dhawan's adorable video, he is seen playing video games with his son Zoravar. It is a time lapse video with a video game tune playing in the background. Their dog accompanies is seen lazying around the house. Their huge TV screen also doesn't miss our eye. The opener wrote in the caption that he had a kid inside of him who was even younger than his own son!

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram The kid inside me is younger than my kid 😜 A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on Jul 4, 2019 at 12:16am PDT

It is nice to see Dhawan so relaxed and in a good mood. His replacement from the World Cup was a tough decision by the BCCI because Dhawan is one of the strongest players in Team India. BCCI announced the news by declaring that several specialists had confirmed that the player had to be in a cast till mid-July after the world cup got over and hence had to be ruled out of the series. Dhawan also took to Instagram and shared an emotional video stating that he was disappointed to announce that he won't be able to play the World Cup.

Check out the posts below:

Following several specialist opinions, he will remain in a cast until the middle of July and therefore will not be available for the remainder of #CWC19 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 19, 2019