Priyanka Kaul June 27 2019, 11.28 pm June 27 2019, 11.28 pm

The World Cup 2019 fever is on with full swing and India’s performance so far has been absolutely heart-winning. The Indian cricket team has been playing well and has not lost even one match. It has won matches with South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and today with West Indies. The team is going very strong and seems like will surely bring the cup home.

Cricketer Rohit Sharma’s stellar performance has helped the Indian team to be where they are now. Recently, a video was shared on a social media handle where Indian cricket fans are cheering for the cricketer, in a rather hilarious way. In the video, the people can be heard saying, “Rs. 10 ki Pepsi, Rohit Sharma sexy.” When it comes to cheering, Indians are rather creative and the video is proof. The clip also pans to Rohit Sharma’s wife, Ritika Sajdeh, who is seen smiling. The cricketer has a daughter named Samaira.

The cricketer was just two sixes away from breaking MS Dhoni’s world records of hitting the maximum sixes in the ODI format. The right-hander currently has hit 224 sixes in 201 sixes, while Dhoni’s total is 225 sixes.

Unfortunately, the cricketer was dismissed just at 18 runs. And more so, he was given an out wrongfully. Twitterati has already bashed the Umpire Micheal Gough by posting hilarious memes based on his decision.