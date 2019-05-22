Darshana Devi May 22 2019, 10.51 am May 22 2019, 10.51 am

After the nail-biting IPL matches, it’s now time for the ICC World Cup 2019. Known as cricket’s biggest extravaganza, World Cup 2019 is just ten days away and cricket fans across the globe are losing their calm. Needless to mention, the anticipation level for the players is sky-high and fans are expecting plenty of action from the Indian team this year. It seems that the players, too, are all prepped up for the event. They were snapped by our shutterbugs at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday night as they headed off for the tournament to be held in England and Wales.

Spotted at the airport were Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and others who were donning official uniforms that comprise of a navy blue suit with a white shirt and checkered shirt. Kohli, who is leading the team, seems to be high in confidence and we wait with bated breath to witness the team's prolific performance at the World Cup! Before the commencement of the World Cup matches, India will play two warm-up matches against New Zealand and Bangladesh on May 25 and May 28 respectively. Following which, the team will play the first match in the tournament on June 5, against South Africa.

Check out Virat and Hardik Pandya's pictures below:

ICC World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli and team jet off to England

ICC World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli and team jet off to England

ICC World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli and team jet off to England

ICC World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli and team jet off to England

During a recently held press conference, Virat Kohli termed World Cup 2019 as ‘the most challenging World Cup’. "It is the most challenging World Cup, any team can upset any team. The team will have to adapt very quickly," he said.

He further added, "There cannot be any room for complacency. That's why it is the World Cup. Handling pressure is the most important thing in the World Cup and not necessarily the conditions. All our bowlers are fresh. No one looks fatigued. This is the challenge. It's like top class clubs in the world of football. They maintain their intensity for five months, be it the La Liga or the English Premier League. We have to play every game with the same intensity."