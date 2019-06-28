Soheib Ahsan June 28 2019, 9.53 am June 28 2019, 9.53 am

India is now a step closer to the world cup, thanks to their commendable performance. Now, since our men in blue have pushed West Indies out of the race, they just need two more points to enter the semi-finals. Captain Virat Kohli, after the match, addressed M.S. Dhoni's performance and complimented his experience stating that it does well for the team in most cases. He added that Dhoni plays a form of instinctive cricket, which not many players do. M.S. Dhoni managed to score 56 runs and it was the second highest number of runs after skipper Virat Kohli, who made 72 himself. This comes after all the criticism that MS Dhoni was receiving for his poor batting during the same match.

Have a look at Virat Kohli speaking about MS Dhoni here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sakshi singh dhoni (@sakshiisingh_r) on Jun 27, 2019 at 10:05am PDT

The other half of the match was, undoubtedly, kinder to India as they did a better job at fielding, managing to end the game for West Indies in just 34 overs. A major part of this victory can be credited to the steady hands of the Indian team, as six of West Indies' ten batsmen had to walk off the pitch out caught.

Dhoni's most vocal critic, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, too had to praise the Indian performance which had so much to do with Dhoni's batting that got the team out of the hole against a very nippy West Indian bowling attack.

Here's what Sanjay Manjrekar had to say:

This Indian team now has what’s called the ‘swag’. And that too on the biggest world stage. Makes me feel so proud as a former India player to see this. 👏👏👏🙏#IndianCricketTeam — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 27, 2019