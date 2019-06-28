Bollywood

Barack Obama and George Clooney suit up for a boat ride in Italy

Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan plays it cool in his swag-infused camouflage jacket!

  3. Cricket
Read More
back
australiaBangladeshCricket World Cup 2019englandindiaM S DhoniSri LankaVirat KohliWest Indies
nextICC World Cup 2019 India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma's dismissal sparks off hilarious memes

within