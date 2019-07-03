Ranjini Maitra July 03 2019, 9.51 am July 03 2019, 9.51 am

On Tuesday morning, July 2, Mumbai was drenched. A lot of the city was flooded due to 48 hours of persistent rains and #MumbaiRainsLive was trending. The country was praying for the people of India's financial capital but only till 3 PM in the afternoon. Why? Well because India was to play Bangladesh in a crucial encounter at the ICC Cricket World Cup at Edgbaston, England. That's the kind of adulation the Men in Blue command and at least one of their fans had a field day meeting both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma at the stadium.

Even as Rohit Sharma hit another important century, his third, at this World Cup and Virat Kohli commandeered his troops to a 28-run win over Bangladesh the cameras couldn't help but focus on a Vuvuzela-working 87-year-old. Charulata Patel didn't let her limited movements dampen her spirits as she cheered for her team from the stands. After the match, both Virat and Sharma went up to meet her. With tricolor painted on her cheeks, the aged lady was seen blessing both players. Virat even won a kiss. Virat is even seen showing the smiling woman how everyone is taking photos!

The teams love for the fans didn't end there. Rohit Sharma, the opener, hit a fan with one of his maximum deliveries. Post the match, he walked to the lady to check on her and also gifted her a cap autographed by him! No wonder she is breaking into the brightest smile in the photo...