Priyanka Kaul June 18 2019, 12.10 am June 18 2019, 12.10 am

It was an emotional moment for all cricket fans as Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement recently. The cricketer shared the news about his winding up in a press conference in Mumbai and said, “It was a great rollercoaster ride and a beautiful story but it has to come to an end. It was the right time to go.” Fans, cricketers and celebrities had posted warm wishes for the cricketer, who is also called Yuvi, and posted heartwarming messages for him. And now, the cricketer, who is also known as one of the biggest match-winners in the country, shared a post on his Instagram handle that has got all of us nostalgic.

Yuvi has posted a photo where he sits with his Indian cricket team jersey at the background. He captioned it as, “One of my favourites pictures of all time would be of my India 🇮🇳 jersey #priceless #bloodsweatandrespect”

See Yuvraj Singh's post here:

Yuvraj Singh had helped India win big time and again. Be it the inaugural World Cup in 2007 or the 50-over World Cup in 2011, Yuvi had proved to be one of the jewels of the Indian cricket team. The all-rounder, in his press conference, had come with his wife Hazel Keech and mother. Yuvi grew emotional after seeing a highlight of his tenure play and said, “I have decided to move on. Cricket has given me everything and that's why I am standing here.”