Priyanka Kaul June 12 2019, 11.39 pm June 12 2019, 11.39 pm

It is the 2019 Cricket World Cup and cricket fever is on everywhere. The 12th edition of the Cricket World Cup started from May 30 and will go on till July 14. The international tournament, which has ten participants, has gripped the nation with its fever. If we talk of India, cricket is undoubtedly the most loved sport. Recently, a video of cricket fans has surfaced on social media. The 18-second long video is taken in England, where the tournament is being hosted (England & Wales).

People in the video can be seen dancing like crazy like there’s no tomorrow. But what is even more interesting is that the track is not any common Bollywood but a colloquial one. The song is a Bhojpuri track, Jab Tu Lagavelu Lipastic and is a very famous one. The song is sung by Pawan Singh, who is a Bhojpuri playback singer and film actor.

Check out the video here:

https://youtu.be/eRQTF6vADYI

And this video is proof that the song has travelled boundaries and hit the chords on a global level. Even though the lyrics may be incomprehensible, the fans can still be thumping their feet’s and jumping to the song. In the end, it is the feeling that matters, after all!

It can be safely assumed that it started off as a rally by Indian fans as an Indian flag can be seen in the video. Well, all we can say is, this is the power of cricket. It unites not just nations but also cultures.

The Indian team is being considered as one of the favourites to win. India has already won the first two matches played against South Africa and Australia and is set to play against New Zealand on June 13. Following that would be India vs Pakistan, which will be played on June 16.