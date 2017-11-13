Iconic Indian captains Dhoni and Kapil Dev play a friendly at Eden Gardens

The country’s two World Cup winning captains Kapil Dev and Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Thursday took on one another on the cricket pitch, with a bunch of kids egging them on at Eden Gardens. The two iconic cricketers bowled and batted against each other, toiling in the oppressive heat through the day -- all for a commercial shoot. The excitement was high throughout the shooting schedule. Though the two had gone to shoot a television advertisement, Dhoni inspected the pitch head of India’s test match that will be played against Sri Lanka from November 16th onwards.

A group of children and teenagers joined and applauded the duo as part of the shoot which will finally take the shape of a 30-second advertisement. Noted filmmaker-actor Arindam Sil who directing his first television ad, seemed elated and filled with nostalgia. “It is a dream come true. I have been a fan of these two great cricketers since long. I loved it so much to watch them play. And now to direct them during a game of cricket, and that too, at the hallowed Eden Gardens, that's something I will cherish forever," said Sil, who has directed several Byomkesh (popular Bengali detective) thrillers.

As the day made way for the evening, the two took a break from the shoot and were joined by another cricketing legend Sourav Ganguly -- now Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President. Ganguly had led India to the final in the 2003 World Cup.

Though all this might have been for a promotional purpose, seeing two iconic Indian captains play cricket on the same field will be a moment to remember. Dhoni is the proud captain of the 2011 World Cup winning team while Kapil Dev is the man behind India’s first world cup win. Seeing three legends in one frame would have been a great delight.