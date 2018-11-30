Ind vs Aus first test: Prithvi Shaw injured, carried off the Sydney Cricket Ground

India’s star opener Prithvi Shaw has given the team a major scare ahead of the first Test against Australia at Adelaide. The 19-year-old sustained an ankle injury on the third day of the practice matches held between India and Cricket Australia XI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on November 30.

India's Prithvi Shaw rolls his ankle as he attempts to catch out CA XI's Max Bryant during their tour cricket match in Sydney, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Shaw was fielding at deep mid-wicket and caught Max Bryant of CA XI while he was just inside the rope. He lost control of his momentum and fell over while attempting to keep the ball inside the playing area. In the process, Shaw twisted his left ankle while landing. The batsman seemed to be in a lot of pain, as per reports and was carried off the pitch by India physio Patrick Farhart and others.

India's Prithvi Shaw grimaces as he falls to the ground after rolling his ankle while attempting a catch during their tour cricket match against Cricket Australia XI in Sydney, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

The BCCI confirmed that he is being taken to a hospital for scans. Reports mentioned that Shaw was unable to put any pressure on his leg. Cricket Australia reported that he later returned to the SCG at lunch wearing a moon boot and was on crutches. If the injury is a serious one, he might have to sit out of the Test on December 6.

Shaw had scored 66 runs from 69 balls, before being bowled by CA XI spinner Dan Fallins. His innings included 11 fours. The young lad will be disappointed if his injury forces him to be sidelined in his first ever international tour with India.

Update: The medical team is assessing Prithvi Shaw at the moment. He hurt his left ankle while attempting to take a catch at the boundary ropes. Shaw is being taken to the hospital for scans #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/PVyCHBO98e — BCCI (@BCCI) November 30, 2018

Already being hailed as the next Sachin Tendulkar with mix of Virender Sehwag, he’ll want to be up and going soon. Meanwhile, batting coach Sanjay Bangar had told the media that only one opening slot was up for the taking. If Shaw is rested, that’d mean veteran Murali Vijay could fill his place. KL Rahul has been in poor form of late and if that continues, India might have to call up Mayank Agarwal from the reserves.