Ind vs Aus: Pakistan PM Imran Khan congratulates Virat Kohli and boys for victory Down Under

Virat Kohli led team India and beat Australia 2-1 in the four-match Border-Gavaskar series and shook many records. By doing so, the boys scripted history as it was India’s first test series. As the wishes continued to pour in from every corner of the world, Pakistan's Prime Minister and former Pakistan World Cup winning captain Imran Khan congratulated Virat Kohli and his team members for their brilliant victory against the host - Australia.

Taking to Twitter, the 66-year-old cricketer-turned-politician wished the boys for the 2-1 in the four-match test series. Imran knows the importance of the win in Australia as he himself spearheaded the bowling team in his hay days but wasn't able to achieve this feat. His message read, “Congratulations to Virat Kohli and the Indian cricket team for the first ever win by a subcontinent team in a test series in Australia”

Apart from Imran, former Pakistan bowling lead Shoaib Akhtar aka The Rawalpindi Express took to Twitter and congratulated team India for their amazing win Down Under.

Congratulations to Team India for a historic series victory Down Under. One of the toughest tours in world cricket is a Test Series in Australia. It was a great effort and they kept Aussies under pressure throughout. #DownUnder #INDvAUS — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 7, 2019

We hope the boys continue their good form in the One Day International series as well which begins from January 12 in Sydney.