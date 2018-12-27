Ind vs Aus Third Test: Tim is a Paine in the a** behind the stumps, ask Rohit Sharma

The heat in the ongoing India vs Australia series Down Under seems to have intensified with each game. The war of words that started in Perth continued in the ongoing Melbourne Test as a recent incident involved Australian captain Tim Paine, Aaron Finch and Indian opener Rohit Sharma. In an attempt to distract Rohit Sharma, who was new to the crease, the Australians tried their best but all in vain as Rohit went on to score an unbeaten 63 in the first innings.

The incident happened between the overs when the Hitman walked on to the crease to bat. Interestingly, when the Indian skipper Virat Kohli and century man Cheteshwar Pujara were on strike, Tim was quite but as soon as Rohit took the strike, Tim began his conversation with teammate Aaron Finch about Indian Premier League (IPL). "It's a bit of a tossup between Royals and Indians for me. But if Rohit hits a six now, I'm changing to Mumbai," Paine told Finch while their conversation was caught on the stump mic. It continued.

"You've nearly played for every team now," Paine said.

"Except Bangalore," Finch replied.

"Except Bangalore?" Paine questioned.

The Paine show would be a big hit in India. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/nGA0JjR3Kf — The Field (@thefield_in) December 27, 2018

Though the two tried their level best to distract Rohit, the Mumbai based batsman didn’t seem to be effected by their conversation and went on to register his tenth half century in Tests. Rohit’s innings helped India post a respective total of 433 for the loss of 7 wickets.

This is not the first time when the Aussie skipper has tried to distract the Indian batsman during their batting. During the second test in Perth, Paine tried sledging team India’s opener Murali Vijay and shared his views on Indian captain Virat Kohli with whom he had an animated heated battle and umpire Chris Gaffaney had to intervene. "Murali, I know he's your captain. But you can't seriously like him as a bloke." he was captured on the stump mikes during his conversation with Vijay.

Well looks like both the teams are trying all the available means to battle it out against each other as everything is fair in love, and cricket unless, of course, when the lines are crossed.