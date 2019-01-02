Ind vs Aus: Virat Kohli introduced to Australian PM as her cricket crush by the announcer

The 2018-2019 tour Down Under, by team India, has been a historic one as the Virat Kohli lead team has achieved feats unheard of. The hosts are close to registering their first test win in Australia as they are a commanding position after taking an impossible lead of 2-1 in the Border- Gavaskar series. The two warring teams met Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in Sydney. On the occasion of the New Year’s Day, the meeting left the Indian skipper blushing.

In a customary meet with the host nation’s Prime Minister, the announcer introduced the players and what caught everyone’s attention was Virat’s introduction. “It now gives me great pleasure to introduce…I’ve got a total cricket crush (a major admirer of his cricket skill) on this guy. Mr Virat Kohli, known worldwide as the best batsmen in the world and that passion that he brings on the pitch and on the field is just so exciting to watch…even though I hope you lose this week!” said the woman who introduced the Indian skipper.

Kohli was red post this introduction and later called it as a lovely introduction. Though Kohli is not the top scorer in this series, the right-handed batsman ended the year by becoming the highest run scorer in the world. His tally is 2,653 runs across all formats in 2018.

This was the third consecutive year when Kohli led the batting chart. Also in 2018, Kohli became the fastest batsman to score 10,000 runs in a One Day International and looks like with such display of batting genius, Kohli surely will have a massive fan following.