India beat Australia in historic win, here’s what Twitterati has in mind

If you’ve been following In.com’s blog, you’d know by now that India beat Australia in the third Test at Melbourne to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The hard-fought match saw India putting up an imposing score of 443/7 and declaring. In reply, Australia managed 151. In a much-debated decision, India captain Virat Kohli did not enforce the follow-on on the hosts and instead, chose to bat for a second time on the third day. India huff and puffed to 106 runs before declaring, leaving the hosts to score 399 runs to win.

It was never going to be an easy task, but the Australian batting order failed to fire. Day 5 was always going to be a bit tight as the forecast predicted 60 percent chances of rain. Though Day 4 was also supposed to be rainy, the heavens didn’t disturb the match as it progressed. Day 5 was looking murky from the start and many wondered if it would be possible to play at all. Lucky for India, the match was resumed and the two remaining wickets were quickly dispatched. Besides a stunning rearguard action from Pat Cummins, none of the Australians survived the onslaught of Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami and Ravindra Jadeja.

The match saw superb performances from Cheteshwar Pujara (who’s been in splendid form), Virat Kohli (duh!), and Pat Cummins, who wreaked havoc in the Indian batting lineup. However, the star of the show was Bumrah, who picked up 9 wickets and became the highest wicket-taker in international cricket in 2018, with 78 scalps to his tally.

There’s still one more match left to be played and Australia would want to level the series. India will want to carry on their momentum and inflict the first-ever series defeat to Australia in Australia. The victory at Melbourne allowed India to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and broke a 37-year jinx of the visitors not winning at the MCG. Twitter was fired up with the performance. Here’s what everyone’s saying:

37 years 10 months ago was the last time India won a test at the MCG, none of the players from either sides were born. This win is one to savour & cherish for a long time and a perfect end to 2018 for Team India. Each player can be very proud of their contribution to this win👍 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 30, 2018

What an unbelievably amazing 18 months it has been as a bowling unit. @Jaspritbumrah93 is such a gem to Indian cricket. He has been Ably aided by Ishant, Shami, Umesh, Ashwin and Jadeja. Without doubt this is BEST we have had in a very long time. #AUSvIND — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) December 30, 2018

Congratulations @BCCI Very good win ... and am glad they won !!! — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) December 30, 2018

To tour down under* — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 30, 2018

Many congratulations for a fabulous win ,Team India. @RaviShastriOfc @BCCI — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) December 30, 2018

Thanks @tdpaine36 @MacquarieSport for taking the time to chat with us. Good luck in Sydney lads. @cricketcomau . India too good in this test @BCCI https://t.co/PUXNpXTaEb — Darren Lehmann (@darren_lehmann) December 30, 2018

Bowling out opposition most times in a calendar year in Test cricket:



26 - Australia in 2005 (30 inns)

25 - South Africa in 2008 (28 inns)

25 - INDIA in 2018 (27 inns)#AUSvIND — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) December 30, 2018

Nice that there’s still appreciation & room in the game for the “quiet achiever”;Jasprit Bumrah’s not far off becoming the “gold standard”. Pujara proving that those who critique his scoring rate don’t quite grasp his significance to an evolving India batting lineup. — ian bishop (@irbishi) December 30, 2018

Incredible effort by #TeamIndia to take a 2-1 lead, especially @Jaspritbumrah93 who has played an instrumental role in this win. He has gone from strength to strength in all formats of the game. Definitely one of the best in the world today. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/vweoHd0nEE — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 30, 2018

Most away Test wins as captain for India

11 - Saurav Ganguly (in 28 Tests)

11 - Virat Kohli (in 24 Tests)#AusvInd#AusvsInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 30, 2018

Very convincing win from 🇮🇳 congratulations. For 🇦🇺 @patcummins30 was the standout 🏏 — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) December 30, 2018