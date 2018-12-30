India beat Australia in historic win, here’s what Twitterati has in mind

If you’ve been following In.com’s blog, you’d know by now that India beat Australia in the third Test at Melbourne to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The hard-fought match saw India putting up an imposing score of 443/7 and declaring. In reply, Australia managed 151. In a much-debated decision, India captain Virat Kohli did not enforce the follow-on on the hosts and instead, chose to bat for a second time on the third day. India huff and puffed to 106 runs before declaring, leaving the hosts to score 399 runs to win.
It was never going to be an easy task, but the Australian batting order failed to fire. Day 5 was always going to be a bit tight as the forecast predicted 60 percent chances of rain. Though Day 4 was also supposed to be rainy, the heavens didn’t disturb the match as it progressed. Day 5 was looking murky from the start and many wondered if it would be possible to play at all. Lucky for India, the match was resumed and the two remaining wickets were quickly dispatched. Besides a stunning rearguard action from Pat Cummins, none of the Australians survived the onslaught of Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami and Ravindra Jadeja.
The match saw superb performances from Cheteshwar Pujara (who’s been in splendid form), Virat Kohli (duh!), and Pat Cummins, who wreaked havoc in the Indian batting lineup. However, the star of the show was Bumrah, who picked up 9 wickets and became the highest wicket-taker in international cricket in 2018, with 78 scalps to his tally.
There’s still one more match left to be played and Australia would want to level the series. India will want to carry on their momentum and inflict the first-ever series defeat to Australia in Australia. The victory at Melbourne allowed India to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and broke a 37-year jinx of the visitors not winning at the MCG. Twitter was fired up with the performance. Here’s what everyone’s saying: