India v Australia: Hosts set a daunting target, inspire memes

After losing out on a thriller in Sydney, India arrived in Adelaide looking to level things. The second ODI started with the early wickets Alex Carey and Aaron Finch – the latter is still out of sorts and clearly needs a replacement. India had the upper hand for quite a while, choking the runs and even getting the wicket of Usman Khawaja in the bargain. However, the joy was short-lived as Marcus Stoinis’ and Glenn Maxwell provided the support Shaun Marsh was looking for. Marsh slammed a century (131 off 123) to secure his side a daunting total of 298. Maxwell’s cameo of 48 runs was very impressive as well.

India had been very good on the field, stopping boundaries regularly. There were a few niggles, such as the dropped catch by Rohit Sharma to dismiss Maxwell, though that one was a tough ask. Chasing 299 runs is not going to be an easy task. However, India does have the firepower for such a run chase. On his day, Shikhar Dhawan can be very destructive. We’ve already seen, in the first match, what Rohit is capable of. Virat Kohli needs no introduction and MS Dhoni is very capable in the middle order.

However, with the beating that India’s bowlers received towards the latter stages of the Australian innings, many are not convinced of India’s ability to pull off a victory in Adelaide. A couple of memes have already surfaced online, mocking some players and keeping in mind recent events involving a cup of coffee.

