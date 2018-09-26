image
Wednesday, September 26th 2018
India vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2018 live update: Rashid dismisses Jadeja as Match Ends in a Tie

IND Vs AFG | Super Four - Match 5 | Sep 25, 2018

AFG 252 /8 (50.0)

Second Inning

IND 252 /10 (49.5)

1.13 AM IST

It’s a tie!!!! Can you believe it? Afghanistan played like champions. Didn’t lose their nerve. Dhoni probably deserved a win on his 200th game for India but he hardly played the Captain’s knock. It’s a win really for Afghanistan and let’s just hope that #SackRaviShastri doesn’t start trending again. Goodnight, we’ll see you at the final on Friday.

1.10 AM IST

*OMG* DID THAT JUST HAPPEN?! Jadeja caught out as the scores were tied! MATCH DRAWN.

1.09 AM IST

One wicket for Afghanistan, one run for India!

1.07 AM IST

Several fielding changes are taking place. Afghanistan players are on high alert. At 7 in 5 balls, India were in a fix, then Jadeja came along and almost hit a six. But the umpire thought otherwise and gave a four. Now there are two more that India needs to score.

1.05 AM IST

SIR JADEJA! When hope is all but lost, the man who hasn't scored a boundary as yet hits a FOUR!

