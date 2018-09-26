India vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2018 live update: Rashid dismisses Jadeja as Match Ends in a Tie

1.13 AM IST
It’s a tie!!!! Can you believe it? Afghanistan played like champions. Didn’t lose their nerve. Dhoni probably deserved a win on his 200th game for India but he hardly played the Captain’s knock. It’s a win really for Afghanistan and let’s just hope that #SackRaviShastri doesn’t start trending again. Goodnight, we’ll see you at the final on Friday.
1.10 AM IST
*OMG* DID THAT JUST HAPPEN?! Jadeja caught out as the scores were tied! MATCH DRAWN.
1.09 AM IST
One wicket for Afghanistan, one run for India!
1.07 AM IST
Several fielding changes are taking place. Afghanistan players are on high alert. At 7 in 5 balls, India were in a fix, then Jadeja came along and almost hit a six. But the umpire thought otherwise and gave a four. Now there are two more that India needs to score.
1.05 AM IST
SIR JADEJA! When hope is all but lost, the man who hasn't scored a boundary as yet hits a FOUR!