image
Tuesday, September 25th 2018
English

Blogs

Cricket

India vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2018 live update: Shahzad, departs but Mohammad Nabi powers on

IND Vs AFG | Super Four - Match 5 | Sep 25, 2018

AFG 239 /7 (46.3)

Second Inning

IND Yet To Bat

8.15 PM IST

In comes Rashid Khan. He has six brothers and four sisters and is the sixth oldest among them. Of course, at this stage of the game, where Afghanistan has lost 7 wickets, he'll try not to be too rash in his show selection. He'll probably leave the heavy lifting to Nabi, the expert batsman. Besides, there's no need to rush as Afghanistan already has 231 runs on board and have 4 overs to spare. A score of around 250+ could be problematic for India, who do not have some of their best men on the lineup.

8.10 PM IST

Yet again, it is Jadeja to the rescue as he dismisses Najibullah for 20, just when he was starting to look troublesome. Thus ended a partnership which was bugging us for a while.

8.07 PM IST

A very well-deserved 50 for Nabi. This the 12th ODI half-century for the player who experts say is ready to learn all the time. Nabi has played every single game that Afghanistan has played. 

8.01 PM IST

Nabi is one of the most experienced players in the Afghan lineup and will be a good test for India's young bowlers. He is testing them well, taking the bowlers head-on. Nabi had started off his journey with the game by enjoying 'gully cricket.' Meanwhile, 25-year-old Najibullah is also set in the middle, sending the ball sailing over to the stands.

7.55 PM IST

At the crease is Najibullah Zadran, a leftie who represented Afghanistan U-19 at the 2011 Under-19 World Cup Qualifier in Ireland. Nabi made his debut T20 appearance in the Faysal Bank T20 Cup against Rawalpindi Rams, as he played for the Afghan Cheetahs. 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fight it out in a netball shootout

Ajay Devgn leaking Kajol's number was a promotional stunt after all

Masaba Gupta is savouring some droolworthy me time in Bali

