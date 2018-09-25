India vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2018 live update: Shahzad, departs but Mohammad Nabi powers on

In comes Rashid Khan. He has six brothers and four sisters and is the sixth oldest among them. Of course, at this stage of the game, where Afghanistan has lost 7 wickets, he'll try not to be too rash in his show selection. He'll probably leave the heavy lifting to Nabi, the expert batsman. Besides, there's no need to rush as Afghanistan already has 231 runs on board and have 4 overs to spare. A score of around 250+ could be problematic for India, who do not have some of their best men on the lineup.