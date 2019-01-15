India VS Australia 2nd ODI: MS Dhoni strikes a brilliant comeback and the Twitterverse can’t stop celebrating

Former Indian skipper and all-rounder, Mahendra Singh Dhoni fondly referred to as Mahi is back at his best form, at least his most recent performance at the second India VS Australia ODI says so. Dhoni in partnership with captain Virat Kohli beat Australia by six wickets. The pairing of current and former Indian captains scored an 82-run stand until the fourth wicket to chase a tough target of 299 runs. Dhoni making team India win was extra special because it was only recently when the cricketer was criticized for his weak performances in the past.

However, as soon he hit the six, Twitteratis rejoiced and made it a point to slam his haters who questioned Dhoni’s skills. Nostalgia hit hard as it was in 2012 when India had won in Adelaide stadium with Dhoni finishing the match and in 2019, the history repeated. Right from Dhoni fans to his colleagues like Sachin Tendulkar, Virendra Sehwag, VVS Laxman and many others took to social media to shower praises for his accomplishment. Check out some of the most amazing compliments that clean-bowled his haters just like Dhoni did it to the Aussies.

Dhoni has shown his class here. Just understood the situation beautifully. And this is a tribute to his fitness — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 15, 2019

Dhoni is going to England. Period. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) January 15, 2019

Dhoni hits detractors and skeptics for a 6! Tight match, fine win — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 15, 2019

Fantastic run chase by India . Excellent 100 from Virat, he makes it look very easy. Was wonderful to see Dhoni finish of the game beautifully and Dinesh Karthik’s cameo was very very important in the end. The final game should be a cracker. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 15, 2019

Picture abhi baaki hai mere Dost ! Wonderful innings from Virat. Dhoni and Karthik finishing it in style. Will need more matches with 4-5-6 playing handy match-winning knocks. pic.twitter.com/YHdwJ0G59X — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 15, 2019

HE'S GOING TO LIFT THE WORLD CUP AGAIN YOU HATERS 😍😍 THALA 💕😍😭#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/6NOEDE2REb — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@firkiii) January 15, 2019

Dhoni fans to Dhoni critics right now #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/E1rhTKt1CF — Ganesh Prabhu (@thegmania) January 15, 2019

Gandhi ji searching for Dhoni haters on twitter. pic.twitter.com/YqWZbBTOpH — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) January 15, 2019

Dhoni, a modest wave of his hand rather than the bat. Job done. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/bRNhqM9DQL — Adam Collins (@collinsadam) January 15, 2019

Impressed by his top-notch performance, captain Virat Kohli, too, heaped praises for Mahi. During the post-match presentation, Kohli said, “Tonight was an MS (Dhoni) classic. Only he knows what’s going through his mind and he calculates the game so well. He backs himself to hit those big hits as well.”