India vs Australia: Anushka Sharma joins Team India in post Test series victory

Monday was a historic day for Indian cricket as they registered their first series win in Australia. Party hats were donned as the team went ahead to celebrate and rightfully so! When there's a party, there are photos and photos from the team's celebrations are going viral in a manner that is reserved for hotcakes selling out at a bakery! A certain viral photo caught out eye and we see the Men in Blue pose for a selfie.

What's special though? Most of the players have managed to make it in the frame. In the picture, we can see captain Virat Kohli along with wifey Anushka Sharma, KL Rahul, Ishaant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, and others pose for the picture. Interestingly coach Ravi Shastri - who is at a distance from the action - manages to make it to the selfie like a boss.

In the picture, we can see captain Kohli celebrate the victory with Anushka Sharma and diet seems to have gone for a toss for the fitness freaks.

Talking about the Indian players, middle-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara topped scored for India and the series overall with 521 runs at an average of 74.4 including 3 tons. Captain Kohli was good with the bat as he scored 282 runs. The man who impressed the most in the series was newbie Rishab Pant who had a good run in the series as he was the second highest scorer with the bat. Pant scored 350 runs at an average of 58.3 runs per innings. He also was responsible for 20 dismissals behind the stumps.

We look forward to the brilliant performance in the coming One Day International series as well which begins from January 12 in Sydney.