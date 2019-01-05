India vs Australia: Cheteshwar Pujara and Game of Thrones are connected

Team India’s test specialist, Cheteshwar Pujara kick-started 2019 on a brilliant note with the fourth match of the Border- Gavaskar series. Pujara has been India’s best batsman on the tour Down Under and has already scored three tons in the series and is topping the runs chart. Pujara also played an important role in helping the tourists win the Adelaide and Melbourne Tests by scoring a brilliant 193 in the ongoing Sydney Test and put them in commanding position. We are sure the middle order batsman is no less than a terror to the oppositions and looks like Pujara’s teammates are of the same opinion. He has received a unique name for his on-field exploits.

In a funny revelation, the 30-year-old said that because of his good form on the pitch, the batsman is feared by the opposition. Hence, the teammates pull his leg and call him White Walker, the main antagonist of the hit Game of Thrones show. “I think Ash (R Ashwin) and Basu Sir (Shankar Basu) came up with that. Some guys also came up with ‘winter is coming’ where instead of ‘winter is coming’, they have started with ‘Pujara is coming’ which is a bit funny. But it is a good way to acknowledge what I have done (for the team),” Pujara said when asked why he is called the White Walker by his mates.

Well, we would agree with the Ashwin and the other members of the Indian cricket team as Pujara is no less than chaos once he is out there on the 22-yard pitch. Talking about this series, in particular, he has scored 521 runs in the seven innings at an impressive average of 74.42 so far. Looks like Pujara’s innings will surely help team India win their first historic test win in Australia in many years.