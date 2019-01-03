India vs Australia fourth test: Virat Kohli sports pink on the crease to support breast cancer awareness

The fourth test match between India and Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground is on. India won the toss and elected to bat and are sailing with seven remaining wickets in hand right now. Captain Virat Kohli scored a brief 23 (which consisted of four boundaries) for 59 balls but headed to the pavilion right after the tea. He might not have had a lasting presence on the 22 yards today, but his beautiful gesture in support of a breast cancer awareness initiative is winning hearts.

Pledging support to an initiative by the Mcgrath Foundation, each year during the Sydney test, fans and commentator are seen wearing at least a patch of pink. Through his foundation, former Australian Cricketer Glen Mcgrath aims to raise awareness about breast cancer and hopes that the women who catch sight of the pink while watching the match will head for a checkup and keep a regular check on their health. Every year, Mcgrath gifts pink baggy greens to the players but they are usually not worn during the match. Virat, however, wore pink on his gloves, shoes, and pads. His bat also had a pink sticker. Great spirit!

Lots of respect for @imVkohli supporting the @McGrathFdn with pink stickers on bat and pink on his batting gloves.👍🏽 #AUSvIND #PinkTest — Jason Gillespie 🌱🌈 (@dizzy259) January 3, 2019

Sydney Pink Test is back! It’s time to pink up. Great to see @imVkohli supporting #McGrathFoundatios for Pink Test. Love to see Indian skipper Virat Kohli added a dash of pink to his Bat Grip, MRF stickers and Gloves! #AUSvIND #PinkTest #SydneyTest @glennmcgrath11 pic.twitter.com/jONwFJKN9p — Taral (@Taral_Khasiya) January 3, 2019

Mcgrath and his late wife Jane Mcgrath had started the foundation in 2005, a few years before Jane herself succumbed to cancer after years (1997-2008) of battle. Within this period, she was detected with breast cancer, declared cancer-free, gave birth to two children and then, brain metastasis was identified again.

Hats off to Kohli for not only understanding the spirit of the initiative but also upholding it in the best way he could!