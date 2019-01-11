India vs Australia: Hosts pay tribute to past heroes with retro jersey

After settling the score with a win in the Tests, India is set to carry on their winning momentum to the ODI series against Australia. While the home side is in a rut, the selectors have made a number of changes to make them a competitive bunch, despite voracious opposition from former players. In the middle of all the hullabaloo, it has emerged that the Aussies will be donning their retro gear for the upcoming match on January 12.

The new (old) jersey dates back to the 1980s. According to Cricket Australia, the kit is the same one which was used during a corresponding series against India in 1986. Peter Siddle, whose inclusion to the squad raised a couple of eyebrows, was aged only one when the jersey debuted. “It’s pretty awesome actually. We found out the other day we were going to be in it, so the boys were a bit excited to get their pack and open up and check it out. Everyone is very impressed,” he said.

Since the green and gold jersey debuted in the 1980s, the Australian jersey has seen a lot of changes over the years. The idea behind using the old jersey is to pay tributes to their past cricketers who represented the country at that time. The legendary Alan Border used to lead Australia during that period.