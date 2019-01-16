image
Wednesday, January 16th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

India vs Australia: Irked MS Dhoni yells at waterboy Khaleel Ahmed, video goes viral

Cricket

India vs Australia: Irked MS Dhoni yells at waterboy Khaleel Ahmed, video goes viral

Nikita ThakkarNikita Thakkar   January 16 2019, 10.43 am
back
cricketDinesh KarthikIndia vs AustraliaKhaleel AhmedMahendra Singh Dhonisports
nextAnushka Sharma has turned Virat Kohli into a puppy?!
ALSO READ

Who is Manu Sawhney, the new ICC chief executive officer?

India VS Australia 2nd ODI: MS Dhoni strikes a brilliant comeback and the Twitterverse can’t stop celebrating

Old video of Virat Kohli calling a blind date 'ugly' resurfaces, will there be another outrage?