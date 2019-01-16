India vs Australia: Irked MS Dhoni yells at waterboy Khaleel Ahmed, video goes viral

What happens on a cricket pitch, DOES NOT stay there! Everything is under the spotlight and every move of a cricketer gets captured. Well, sometimes, embarrassing moments too grab attention. Like this one! Former Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known for his calm demeanour. Rarely have we heard stories of him yelling at anyone because he's famous for his calm composure. His broad smile stretching from ear-to-ear always lights up the moment on and off the pitch. But during the second ODI of the ongoing India vs Australia series played at the Adelaide Oval, we saw a different side of Dhoni.

MS, along with Dinesh Karthik, brought victory to Team India with his splendid batting. The scorecard levelled at 1-1 as everyone cheered for Dhoni. But it was during the drinks break that Dhoni lost his cool at the waterboy who walked on the pitch to serve coolers. The video, which is going viral shows MS saying something that looks like a cuss word while yelling at teammate Khaleel Ahmed. Have a look.

Well, cricketers indulging in a brawl and giving ‘gaalis’ to each other is not new to us, but this sure seems to be a little different. During the match, Dhoni made a very slow start and was being criticised for his slow run-rate. It was only in the second half of the innings, that he picked up and smashed them sixes. He wrapped up the match in a way one he can.