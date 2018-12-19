India vs Australia: Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja's fight goes viral, all’s not well in the house?

The tension over ongoing India vs Australia tour seems to be on an all-time high as with each passing day, we see players getting involved in a fight on the pitch. After Captains Virat Kohli and Tim Paine, who had an ugly banter on the field, team India’s most experienced pacer Ishant Sharma and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s fighting video on day five of the second Test has gone viral on the internet. The video has raised many eyebrows leaving everyone with a question whether everything is fine in the dressing room or not.

In the video, one can clearly see Ishant and Jadeja pointing fingers at each other during a brief break in between overs. As the discussion gets heated up, the two come face-to-face along the wicket, before being separated by teammates Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav who intervene at the right time. The whole incident happened when Indian pacer Mohammed Shami stuck Australian spinner Nathan Lyon on the helmet and the game was paused for some time.

The official broadcasters of the ongoing four-Test series against the Australians did not miss the chance and released the clip of the animated exchanges during the fifth and final day's play at the Perth Stadium. The fight between the Indian players has caught many former players attention including Sourav Ganguly, Ricky Pointing and others.

The series took an interesting turn after India lost the Perth test as the series is now levelled. The third test will be played in Melbourne from December 26.