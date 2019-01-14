India vs Australia: Kedar Jadhav’s airport jig will crack you up

On Tuesday, India and Australia are to face each other for the second ODI of the ongoing series. The sweet taste of success after India won its first ever test series in Australia, is still lingering all over. But the first ODI match was quite out of the mood as Australia beat India by 34 runs. The team also went through a change as cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul were put on a suspension, with Shubham Gill and Vijay Shankar replacing them.

Amid all the tension, look who is trying to make the air lighter! Batsman Kedar Jadhav decided to flaunt his dance moves at the airport as the team flew for their next match. Jadhav, trying to be a pro at break dance with cool music in the background, cracked his teammates up. Can you spot Rohit Sharma giggling at his teammate's antics? Quite sure they all felt a lot better. The official Instagram handle of Team India shared it. Of course, why would they have fun alone?

The fans clearly had a lot of fun watching the video as well. One of them even went to call him Team India's Chulbul Pandey. Holding the middle order is not the sole talent that Kedar possesses, after all! ;)