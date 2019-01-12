image
Saturday, January 12th 2019
English

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI in Sydney: Australia beat India by 34 runs

4.05 PM IST

Thank you all for tuning in to In.com. We'll bring you more updates when India takes on Australia on January 15. Bye!

4.04 PM IST

4.04 PM IST

That brings us to the end of the match as Australia beat India by 34 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Australia started slow by picked up the pack later in the day to set up a tall score of 288. In reply, India got off to a poor start, losing three wickets in four overs. A resilient knock from MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma helped the visitors narrow the margins. In the end it was the better team that won.

3.49 PM IST

3.49 PM IST

3.49 PM IST

3.49 PM IST

Game over! A clinical performance from Australia as they beat India by 34 runs. Hard luck for the visitors as they fought valiantly, despite their initial setback. Credit to Rohit Sharma for his century and fightback. However, the better team won. This is Australia's 1,000th victory in international games.

3.45 PM IST

3.45 PM IST

Out! Kuldeep departs as Siddle takes the wicket. Khawaja claims the catch. The next batsman is Mohammad Shami. Just a couple of deliveries left here...

Full Scorecard

