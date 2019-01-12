India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI in Sydney: Australia beat India by 34 runs

4.05 PM IST
Thank you all for tuning in to In.com. We'll bring you more updates when India takes on Australia on January 15. Bye!
4.04 PM IST
That brings us to the end of the match as Australia beat India by 34 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Australia started slow by picked up the pack later in the day to set up a tall score of 288. In reply, India got off to a poor start, losing three wickets in four overs. A resilient knock from MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma helped the visitors narrow the margins. In the end it was the better team that won.
3.49 PM IST
AUSSIES WIN! The hosts take a 1-0 lead in the @GilletteAU ODI series with Jhye Richardson leading the way with the ball! https://t.co/rHhkFrd50M #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/6xrBZMOr6o— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 12, 2019
3.49 PM IST
Game over! A clinical performance from Australia as they beat India by 34 runs. Hard luck for the visitors as they fought valiantly, despite their initial setback. Credit to Rohit Sharma for his century and fightback. However, the better team won. This is Australia's 1,000th victory in international games.
3.45 PM IST
Out! Kuldeep departs as Siddle takes the wicket. Khawaja claims the catch. The next batsman is Mohammad Shami. Just a couple of deliveries left here...