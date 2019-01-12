India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI in Sydney: Australia beat India by 34 runs

That brings us to the end of the match as Australia beat India by 34 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Australia started slow by picked up the pack later in the day to set up a tall score of 288. In reply, India got off to a poor start, losing three wickets in four overs. A resilient knock from MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma helped the visitors narrow the margins. In the end it was the better team that won.