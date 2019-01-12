India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI in Sydney: Australia lose both openers as Kuldeep, Bhuvi strike

8.40 AM IST
Appeal! The umpire denies it. It looked very tight for Khawaja as the went across the stumps and the ball hit the pads. Shami looks disappointed. MSD thought it was a goner but the team decided against the review.
8.35 AM IST
Got him! Kuldeep strikes and Carey departs. Kuldeep tossed up the delivery and Carey attempted the late cut, finding Rohit Sharma at the slip. Carey possibly wanted to play Kuldeep like the previous delivery, but fuller length went against him. Rohit's catch at slip was sharp and quick.
8.33 AM IST
Four! A cut from Carey sends Kuldeep's delivery to the fence.
8.32 AM IST
Prior to the world cup, Australia will be playing India in India, besides the current India tour Down Unde. Sri Lanka will also be touring them. This will mark as a preparation for the World Cup for them. However, experts have pointed out that the team has not been playing with the Dukes ball which is used in England (location of the World Cup). Instead, today's match is being played with a Kookaburra ball - the Australian mainstay.
8.28 AM IST
Shot! Alex Carey flicks one down the leg side to bring up four runs. Mohammad Shami comes back to the attack.