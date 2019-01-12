image
Saturday, January 12th 2019
English

Blogs

Cricket

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI in Sydney: Australia lose both openers as Kuldeep, Bhuvi strike

AUS Vs IND | 1st ODI | Jan 12, 2019

AUS 46 /2 (10.5)

Second Inning

IND Yet To Bat

CricketNext

8.40 AM IST

Appeal! The umpire denies it. It looked very tight for Khawaja as the went across the stumps and the ball hit the pads. Shami looks disappointed. MSD thought it was a goner but the team decided against the review. 

Full Scorecard

8.35 AM IST

Got him! Kuldeep strikes and Carey departs. Kuldeep tossed up the delivery and Carey attempted the late cut, finding Rohit Sharma at the slip. Carey possibly wanted to play Kuldeep like the previous delivery, but fuller length went against him. Rohit's catch at slip was sharp and quick.

Full Scorecard

8.33 AM IST

Four! A cut from Carey sends Kuldeep's delivery to the fence.

Full Scorecard

8.32 AM IST

Prior to the world cup, Australia will be playing India in India, besides the current India tour Down Unde. Sri Lanka will also be touring them. This will mark as a preparation for the World Cup for them. However, experts have pointed out that the team has not been playing with the Dukes ball which is used in England (location of the World Cup). Instead, today's match is being played with a Kookaburra ball - the Australian mainstay. 

Full Scorecard

8.28 AM IST

Shot! Alex Carey flicks one down the leg side to bring up four runs. Mohammad Shami comes back to the attack. 

Full Scorecard

