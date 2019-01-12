India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI in Sydney: Behrendorff removes Dhoni for 51

2.28 PM IST
Dinesh Karthik is the new man and Australia turn on the pressure with a slip and a man at cover.
2.26 PM IST
Call for LBW and Behrendorff makes the breakthrough for Australia! That's a huge wicket for Australia. Just as it looked like MS was going to take the game away from them, the hosts get the breakthrough.
2.21 PM IST
68th ODI fifty for Dhoni. That's a huge confidence booster for the man. He's been off-colour for a long time. He was slow early in the day but he's changing things around. It has been a very important knock from the former captain.
2.19 PM IST
Indians with 30-plus sixes in ODIs in two different countries:— Star Sports (@Starsports_six) January 12, 2019
Sourav Ganguly - India, South Africa
Sachin Tendulkar - India, U.A.E.
Rohit Sharma - India, Australia*#AUSvIND
2.16 PM IST
A little bit of something special from Rohit!— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 12, 2019
Stream via Kayo here: https://t.co/rHhkFrd50M #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/iACtGzambe