Saturday, January 12th 2019
India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI in Sydney: Behrendorff removes Dhoni for 51

AUS Vs IND | 1st ODI | Jan 12, 2019

AUS 288 /5 (50.0)

Second Inning

IND 148 /4 (34.1)

CricketNext

2.28 PM IST

Dinesh Karthik is the new man and Australia turn on the pressure with a slip and a man at cover.

Full Scorecard

2.26 PM IST

Call for LBW and Behrendorff makes the breakthrough for Australia! That's a huge wicket for Australia. Just as it looked like MS was going to take the game away from them, the hosts get the breakthrough. 

Full Scorecard

2.21 PM IST

68th ODI fifty for Dhoni. That's a huge confidence booster for the man. He's been off-colour for a long time. He was slow early in the day but he's changing things around. It has been a very important knock from the former captain.

Full Scorecard

2.19 PM IST

Full Scorecard

2.16 PM IST

Full Scorecard

